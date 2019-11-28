State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 16 – 22

Quyana Cab Company Selling Alcohol Without a License $25,000

Wilson White, 29 4th Degree Assault 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Neal Gutleben, 44 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Joseph A. Brown, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Joel Andrew, 45 4th Degree Assault 30 Days

Timothy E. Grifka, 57 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Thomas Kinegak, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 14 Days

Sejdula Ajeti, 59 Disorderly Conduct $1000, 2 Days, 6 Mos. Prob.

Yako Larson, 45 Disorderly Conduct 10 Days

James Dong Kim, 46 Disorderly Conduct $1000 , 2 Days, 6 Mos. Prob.

Yako Alexie Tinker Jr., 41 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos. Prob.

Eric I. Watson, 32 2nd Degree Burglary 2 Yrs.

Thomas Evon Thomas, 18 Disorderly Conduct $150

Cassie Myers, 43 Disorderly Conduct 3 Days

Everett L.I. Japhet, 35 4th Degree Assault 90 Days

Harry Kak’ggar Oscar, 40 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Stanley E. Smith, 56 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Trina D.B. Wassilie, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Cameron G. Tobeluk, 26 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Shannon Ruby Andrew, 45 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 15 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Lewis Pavilla, 43 Reckless Driving 1 Yr. Prob.

Galen Amik, 31 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Byron Dock, 19 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days

Tylor James Cook, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days

Nick Alfred, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 54 Mos.

