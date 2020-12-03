State of Alaska District Court in Bethel November 12 – 25

Judgments
Lyle D. Turner, 37 3rd Degree Theft, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 2 Yrs. Prob., 25 Hrs. CWS
Myranda M. Michaels, 20 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault 35 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Arliss B. E. Michaelson, 26 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier, , Violate Conditions of Release 1 Yr. Prob. 1 Day
Justin Carl Ayagalria, 19 4th Degree Assault 25 Days
Henriann Nickoli, 24 Selling Alcohol Without a License 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Loren Berry, 40 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief $150 20 Days
Edward H. Peter, 52 Violation of Custodian Duty $500
Jimmy H. Hunter, 68 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days
Probation violations
Sally Chief, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 75 Days
