State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 20 – 28

Judgments
Donavon N. Alexie, 43 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Edwin N. Nicolai, 41 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 2 Yrs. Prob.
Paul Clark, 69 3rd Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 18 Mos.,3 Yrs. Prob.
Jaden J. Andrew, 21 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.
Paul Daniels, 25 Alcoholic Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
John O. Olson Jr., 52 Importing Alcohol Dry Area $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
James Robert Alexie, 38 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
David Frank Small, 53 4th Degree Theft 16 Hrs. CWS, 1 Yr. Prob.
Ralph Reuter, 26 Disorderly Conduct 5 Days
Jamey Galila, 34 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Christine D. McElwee, 26 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
John A. Lamont, 54 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $500
Theresa Smith, 65 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250
Doris Tammy Mute, 45 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Trevor Dillon Jimmy, 22 Importing Alcohol Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Jeffery Waska, 21 Disorderly Conduct $100
Wilma Nose, 27 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Andrew K. Samuelson, 18 Disorderly Conduct, Violate Condition of Release 1 Yr. Prob.
Anthony John L. Smith, 42 2nd Degree Assault 4 Yrs.
John Hurd, 45 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Nickanoff W. Peterson, 36 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Otto Moses, 38 Violated Conditions of Probation
Lance Jones, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Anthony J. Smith, 42 Violated Conditions of Probation 3 Yrs. Prob.
Be the first to comment