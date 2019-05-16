State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 2 – 10

Judgments
Lonny Holley, 25 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Orrin Aloralrea, 41 Resist/Interfere Arrest 10 Days
Joshua J.L.H. Pressley, 21 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $50
Jonathan Joseph Williams, 31 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Min Sook Cha, 57 Sell Alcohol Without a License 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Leighton Wassilie, 21 Reckless Endangerment 1 Day, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Kimberly Ann Evans, 23 4th Degree Criminal Mischief $2000, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Martin Roach II, 28 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Philip S. Phillips Jr., 52 2nd Degree Sexual Assault 25 Yrs., 10 Yrs. Prob.
Hazel E. Pitka, 20 Minor Consuming/Possessing/ Controlling Alcohol $500
Harvey D. Stanislaus, 23 Coercion 5 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Derek Adams, 25 2nd Degree Misconduct Involving A Controlled Substance 3 ½ Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Allan L. Regis, 39 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs.
Anthony Kashatok, 23 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 3 Yrs. Prob.
Marlene April George, 31 Selling Alcohol Without a License $1500, 150 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Alex Carl Evan, 37 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 61 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Andrea Asicksik, 28 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Otto L. Moses, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Thomas O. Angaiak, 33 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 10 Days
Alexander Brink, 29 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Roy Nick, 31 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.
Deric Andrew, 35 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Frank W. Aparezuk, 32 3rd Degree Assault 9 Mos., 4 Yrs. Prob.
John Lloyd Japhet, 36 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Probation violations
Gordon J. Bell, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 420 Days
Thomas Active, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Ignati Theodore Bobby, 53 Violated Conditions of Probation 180 Days
Thadius Nayamin, 32 Violated Conditions of Probation 450 Days
Allen Leonard Regis, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 2 Yrs.
Anthony Kashatok, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation 120 Days
Morgan Asicksik, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.
Alexander L. Brink, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
