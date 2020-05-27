State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 14 – 21

Judgments
Aaron J. John, 36 5th Degree Criminal Mischief $150
Jesse C. Matthias, 32 5th Degree Criminal Mischief $100
Jewel I. Tootkaylook, 24 Reckless Driving $500, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Richard Beebe, 33 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 4th Degree Assault, Resist/Interfere with Arrest 100 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Ryan Lee Nicholai, 29 2nd Degree Burglary 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Ben Moses, 22 2nd Degree Stalking 3 Yrs. Prob.
Cynthia M. T. Ivan, 33 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Kevin Tyson, 50 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Chrissy L. Beaver, 32 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Vickie G. Bell, 24 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $500
Isaiah S. Moses, 22 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Levi Beaver, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Ellamary Elena Guest, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 20 Days
Dalton Jenkins, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days
