State of Alaska District Court in Bethel May 14 – 21

May 27, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Aaron J. John, 36 5th Degree Criminal Mischief $150

Jesse C. Matthias, 32 5th Degree Criminal Mischief $100

Jewel I. Tootkaylook, 24 Reckless Driving $500, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Richard Beebe, 33 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 4th Degree Assault, Resist/Interfere with Arrest 100 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Ryan Lee Nicholai, 29 2nd Degree Burglary 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Ben Moses, 22 2nd Degree Stalking 3 Yrs. Prob.

Cynthia M. T. Ivan, 33 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Kevin Tyson, 50 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Chrissy L. Beaver, 32 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Vickie G. Bell, 24 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $500

Isaiah S. Moses, 22 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Levi Beaver, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Ellamary Elena Guest, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 20 Days

Dalton Jenkins, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 5 Days

