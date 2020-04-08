State of Alaska District Court in Bethel March 31 – April 3

Judgments
Tristen Coy Snow, 22 2nd Degree Burglary, 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 27 Mos.
Lloyd Wassilie, 42 4th Degree Assault, Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $3000, 120 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Samuel Moses Jr., 41 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Charles Alexie, 32 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Nelson Tomaganuk, 57 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Steven Walker, 25 3rd Degree Theft 60 Days
Jesse Frank, 43 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Cyril Jones, 25 4th Degree Assault, Interfering With Report of DV Crime 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Gregory Hoffman, 33 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Darla Elena Gregory, 24 Violate Conditions of Release, Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
Michael Johnson, 36 3rd Degree Assault 3 Mos.
Aaron Rivers, 23 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Tristen Coy Snow, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation
Jacqueline Ayagalria, 42 Violated Conditions of Probation
Reno S. Moore, 36 Violated Conditions of Probation
Michael M. Johnson, 36 Violated Conditions of Probation 270 Days
