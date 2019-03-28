State of Alaska District Court in Bethel March 17 – 22

March 27, 2019

Judgments

Paul Albert II, 34 4th Degree Assault 45 Days

Vasily Olick, 19 4th Degree Assault 12 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Matthew Phillip Mike, 48 4th Degree Assault 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Eugena Hunter, 36 Violate Conditions of Release, 4th Degree Assault 5 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob., 9 Mos.

Gerald James Lake, 42 4th Degree Assault, Failure to Register as Sex Offender 180 Days

Anna Larson, 47 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.

Ben Weston, 32 Violate Condition of Release 5 Days

Steven Lewis, 33 2nd Degree Burglary 18 Mos.

Jeffrey Lomack, 32 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Michael Marvin Treat, 35 2nd Degree Promote Contraband, Violate Condition of Release 185 Days, 4th Degree Assault, Felony Driving, Under the Influence 60 Days $10,000; 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Simon Felix, 30 4th Degree Assault 105 Days

Carla L. David, 36 Violate Conditions of Release, Reckless Driving 1 Day 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Leighton Wassilie, 21 Reckless Endangerment 1 Day, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Thomas Kinegak, 36 Violate Condition of Release, Unlawful Contact per Court Ordered 30 Days

Wasillie Beebe Jr., 25 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Joseph Ayagalria, 56 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

David Gump, 56 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr.

Harry Napoka, 49 4th Degree Assault 360 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Joseph Ekamrak, 34 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

David Gump, 56 Violated Conditions of Probation

Thomas Link, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 200 Days

Gerald James Lake, 42 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days

Morgan Asicksik, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation

Michael M. Treat, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

