State of Alaska District Court in Bethel March 13 – 20

March 25, 2020

Judgments

WG Anaruk, 22 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Dean R. Michael, 29 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 1 Yr. Prob.

Wassillie C. Beebe, 46 4th Degree Assault 25 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Sonya Oney, 31 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Brian L. Stewart, 55 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft 6 Mos. Prob.

Andrew Makaily Jr., 65 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days

Thomas Myomick, 31 Alcoholic Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250

Willie F. Nickolie, 25 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.

Jennifer Smart, 36 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Bosco L. Tom, 30 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 1 Yr. Prob.

Aaron J. John, 36 Disorderly Conduct 5 Days

Jessica Ann Wassilie, 32 Violate Conditions of Release, 2 Yrs. Prob. 2 Yrs. Prob.

Admiral M. Tom, 30 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Inamarie Chaney, 35 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.

Brandon Frank, 20 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Charlie Smith, 34 4th Degree Assault, Violate Protective Order, 1st Degree Promoting Contraband 145 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Ronald A. Bell, 59 1st Degree Harassment 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Reginald Kaganak, 43 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.

Emma Paul, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

Probation violations

Jennifer Smart, 36 Violated Conditions of Release 60 Days

