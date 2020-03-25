State of Alaska District Court in Bethel March 13 – 20

Judgments
WG Anaruk, 22 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Dean R. Michael, 29 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 1 Yr. Prob.
Wassillie C. Beebe, 46 4th Degree Assault 25 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Sonya Oney, 31 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Brian L. Stewart, 55 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft 6 Mos. Prob.
Andrew Makaily Jr., 65 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days
Thomas Myomick, 31 Alcoholic Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250
Willie F. Nickolie, 25 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Jennifer Smart, 36 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Bosco L. Tom, 30 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 1 Yr. Prob.
Aaron J. John, 36 Disorderly Conduct 5 Days
Jessica Ann Wassilie, 32 Violate Conditions of Release, 2 Yrs. Prob. 2 Yrs. Prob.
Admiral M. Tom, 30 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Inamarie Chaney, 35 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
Brandon Frank, 20 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Charlie Smith, 34 4th Degree Assault, Violate Protective Order, 1st Degree Promoting Contraband 145 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Ronald A. Bell, 59 1st Degree Harassment 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Reginald Kaganak, 43 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.
Emma Paul, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Probation violations
Jennifer Smart, 36 Violated Conditions of Release 60 Days
