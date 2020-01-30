State of Alaska District Court in Bethel January 8 – 17

Judgments

Thomas Charles H. Fly, 38 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr.

Isaiah Moses, 22 4th Degree Assault 1 Day

Matthew Ayaprun, 29 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days

Howard D. Ilmar III, 45 Negligent Driving $300

Derek Therchik, 29 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Lynn Slats, 25 4th Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment, Violate Condition Of Release 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob., 10 Days

Maggie L. James, 25 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Carl Thomas White, 26 No Motor Vehicle Liability $100

Edmund Olson, 32 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Allen Daniel Nicori, 31 Reckless Endangerment, 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

John B. Meyers, 33 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Frank Walter Jones, 65 4th Degree Assault 15 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Nastasia Sophie Nick, 70 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 5 Days

Ramona Olson, 51 4th Degree Assault 150 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Jonathan T. Pitka, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days

Sammy Andreanoff, 51 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Sinea Williams, 28 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Roderick A. Nicholai, 37 Concealment of Merchandise 3 Days

Nicholson P. Brink, 23 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

John D. McMillen, 42 Attempted 1st Degree Assault 5 Yrs.

Robert Nick Brink, 35 1st Degree Indecent Exposure 8 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Jilann C. Brown, 30 Driving Under the Influence, 3rd 1 Mos., Degree Assault $1500, 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Lott Lott, 64 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of Minor 2 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Frank Pleasant, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 306 Days

John D. McMillen, 42 Violated Conditions of Probation 150 Days

Reuben Albrite, 40 Violated Conditions of Probation

