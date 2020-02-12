State of Alaska District Court in Bethel January 23 – 30

Judgments
Ellamary Elena Guest, 34 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 2 Yrs. Prob.
Nita A. Mike, 39 Import Alcohol – Dry Area, $1500, 3 Days,
Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob.
Leonard Wassilie, 45 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Jocelyn Mockta, 32 Driving Under the Influence 30 Days, $1500, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Pok Im Kim, 68 Disorderly Conduct $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
John Kassaiuli, 26 3rd Degree Assault 18 Mos.
Darren Nikolai, 39 Attempted 2nd Degree Assault 2 Yrs., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Kagan B. Peter, 21 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Joe A. Canoe, 23 4th Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault 270 Days, 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Shondell Merculief, 18 Resist/Interfere Arrest $150, 1 Yr. Prob.
Matthew C. Romer, 28 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Gordon James Bell, 27 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Joanne Lake, 28 Import Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Isaac M. Z. Berlin, 31 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day
Monica A. Stanislaus, 34 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250
William J. Chagluak, 30 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250
Colleen Chase, 34 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250
John Lomack, 33 4th Degree Assault, Driving Under the Influence 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob., $5000, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Susan M. Samuelson, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 45 Days
Justin E.D. Hill, 20 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Eric Kameroff, 36 Violated Conditions of Probation 40 Days
Alfred C. E. Zaukar, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Mos. Prob.
Noah Albert Charles, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.
Isaac Berlin, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 60 Days
Joe A. Canoe, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Mos.
