State of Alaska District Court in Bethel January 11 – 20

Judgments
Adolph Rivers, 42 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Patrick Yupanik, 46 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Thomas Kinegak, 38 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days
Lorraine Wise, 38 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Steven Hootch, 31 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.
Gavin Tucker, 24 4th Degree Assault, Driving Under the Influence 80 Days, $3000
Allen Queenie, 42 3rd Degree Assault – 3 counts 5 Mos., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Olga A.M. Engebreth, 28 4th Degree Attempted Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 1 Yr. Prob.
John W. Nick, 30 4th Degree Assault 65 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Marie A. Rivers, 42 Alcoholic Beverages Transported By Common Carrier $250
Probation violations
Oscar John David, 57 Violated Conditions of Probation 452 Days
Clyde Seton, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation 90 Days
Ellamary Elena Guest, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 105 Days
