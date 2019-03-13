State of Alaska District Court in Bethel February 26 – March 7

Judgments

Billy Westlock, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Shanice Teeluk, 20 Violate Conditions of Release, 1st Degree Harassment 95 Days

Scott Agathluk, 30 Violate DV Protective Order 15 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Robert Watson, 29 4th Degree Assault 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Ben Weston, 32 5th Degree Criminal Mischief, Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Bernard Mael, 38 Violate Condition of Release 10 Days

Linda Wassilie, 38 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.

Tanya Kasayulie, 26 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Raven Alexandria Levi, 27 3rd Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Andrew Charles, 42 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Albina Colonel, 50 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days

Christopher Herman, 36 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Joseph Alexie, 34 Disorderly Conduct $150

Adam Snyder, 23 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Minnie E. Kalila, 42 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Joshua Albrite, 30 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.

Rebecca Mary Tikiun, 32 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $500, 1 Yr. Prob.

Pavilla Howard, 37 Violate Condition of Release $150

Tyler Green, 31 3rd Degree Assault 3 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Christopher J. Carter, 32 4th Degree Assault 120 Days

Probation violations

Morgan Asicksik, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation

Colton Merculief, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 534 Days

