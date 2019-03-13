State of Alaska District Court in Bethel February 26 – March 7

Judgments
Billy Westlock, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Shanice Teeluk, 20 Violate Conditions of Release, 1st Degree Harassment 95 Days
Scott Agathluk, 30 Violate DV Protective Order 15 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Robert Watson, 29 4th Degree Assault 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Ben Weston, 32 5th Degree Criminal Mischief, Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Bernard Mael, 38 Violate Condition of Release 10 Days
Linda Wassilie, 38 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Tanya Kasayulie, 26 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Raven Alexandria Levi, 27 3rd Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 60 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Andrew Charles, 42 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Albina Colonel, 50 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days
Christopher Herman, 36 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Joseph Alexie, 34 Disorderly Conduct $150
Adam Snyder, 23 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Minnie E. Kalila, 42 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Joshua Albrite, 30 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.
Rebecca Mary Tikiun, 32 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Pavilla Howard, 37 Violate Condition of Release $150
Tyler Green, 31 3rd Degree Assault 3 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Christopher J. Carter, 32 4th Degree Assault 120 Days
Probation violations
Morgan Asicksik, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation
Colton Merculief, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 534 Days
