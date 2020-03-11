State of Alaska District Court in Bethel February 22 – March 5

Judgments
Elizabeth Betty Anvil, 69 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Susan M. Samuelson, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days
Sammy Fritz Liskey, 39 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing $150
Ronald Henry Williams, 49 No Motor Vehicle Liability $300
Tyrone G. Aliralria, 34 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Eric P. Hill, 40 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Julian Asuluk, 21 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days
Leah Andrew, 23 Selling Alcohol Without a License $250, 1 Yr. Prob.
Ernest R. Ayuluk, 53 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Storm Lake, 24 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
Paul Charles Jr., 57 Disorderly Conduct 1 Day
Jeremy Joe Asuluk, 26 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $3000, 20 Days
Heather Nicholson, 29 Leaving Scene of Accident, Driving While License Cancelled/Revoked/ Suspended, No Motor Vehicle Liability Insurance $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Thomas Kinegak, 37 3rd Degree Assault 12 Mos., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Candida Inez Smith, 35 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 2 Yrs. Prob.
Patricia Bagongon, 40 Violate Condition of Release 90 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Stephanie Hoffman, 40 Violate Condition of Release 2 Days
Alice M. Chagluak, 54 Alcohol Beverages Transported By Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob.
Keshia Gump, 31 Reckless Driving 1 Yr. Prob.
Heather Tracy K. Andrew, 25 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, Furnishing Alcohol to Person Under 21 1 Yr. Prob.
Charlie Smith, 34 1st Degree Promoting Contraband, Violate Protective Order, 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 145 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Tyler Walker, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation 20 Days
Kenneth Lee Dostert Jr., 25 Violated Conditions of Probation
Derrick Johnson, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 200 Days
Jerome J. Greene, 27 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days
Be the first to comment