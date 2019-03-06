State of Alaska District Court in Bethel February 21 – 28

Judgments
Donald Paukan, 31 4th Degree Assault 90 Days
Billy A. Lee Westlock, 30 Violate Conditions of Release $100
Heather Mael, 28 Driving While License Cancelled/ Suspended/Revoked $100
John Paul, 28 Violate Conditions of Release, Degree Criminal Trespassing, 2nd Degree Criminal Mischief 25 Hrs. CWS $150, 5th 1 Yr. Prob.
Glen Guy Morgan, 35 Unlawful Contact Per Court Ordered 30 Days
Elia Sergie, 45 Driving Under the Influence $4000, 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Carlie E. Alexie, 47 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Peter Sallaffie, 23 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Eugena Hunter, 33 Violate Condition of Release 5 Days
William r. Duny Jr., 37 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Charlie Patrick, 40 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Georgiane R. Simons, 28 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Angilan Enoch, 22 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Stuart Olrun, 48 Violate DV Protective Order 10 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Seth Michael Aparezuk, 36 1st Degree Stalking 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Chaz Alfred T. Walker, 25 Coercion 3 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Byron Scott Watson, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation 120 Days
Shanice Teeluk, 20 Violated Conditions of Probation
