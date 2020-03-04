State of Alaska District Court in Bethel February 12 – 26

Judgments
Tundra Suites, LLC. Medical Assistance Fraud – False Claim $25K+ $10,000
Darren W.A. Frank, 27 Reckless Endangerment, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 120 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Jeffrey Lomack, 33 Driving Under the Influence $10,000; 1 Yr., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Elizabeth Betty Anvil, 69 5th Degree Misconduct Involving A Controlled Substance $500, 1 Yr. Prob.
Susan M. Samuelson, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 60 Days
Sammy Fritz Liskey, 39 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing $150
Ronald Henry Williams, 49 No Motor Vehicle Liability $300
Tyrone G. Aliralria, 34 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Eric P. Hill, 40 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Tyler Walker, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation 20 Days
Kenneth Dostert, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation
