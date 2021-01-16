State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 21 – 31

Judgments
Jacqueline R. Jenkins, 19 Disorderly Conduct 3 Days
William Quiciq Pete, 33 4th Degree Assault 60 Days
Mary Jean Friendly, 27 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day
Christopher Olrun, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Edward H. Peter, 52 Violation of Custodian Duty $500
Chad Chadwick Jr., 20 Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree Harassment, Violate Conditions Of Release 2 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Charles Alexie, 36 4th Degree Assault 12 Mos.
Allen Willie, 35 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 9 Mos.,
Jeremy Oscar, 28 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Samuel Moses Jr., 42 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Brenton White, 25 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
William Q. Pete, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 9 Mos.
Samuel Moses, 42 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.
Allen Jimmy Willie, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 7.5 Mos.
Charles Alexie, 36 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Mos.
