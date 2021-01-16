State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 21 – 31

January 15, 2021

Judgments

Jacqueline R. Jenkins, 19 Disorderly Conduct 3 Days

William Quiciq Pete, 33 4th Degree Assault 60 Days

Mary Jean Friendly, 27 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day

Christopher Olrun, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Edward H. Peter, 52 Violation of Custodian Duty $500

Chad Chadwick Jr., 20 Disorderly Conduct, 2nd Degree Harassment, Violate Conditions Of Release 2 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Charles Alexie, 36 4th Degree Assault 12 Mos.

Allen Willie, 35 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 9 Mos., 

Jeremy Oscar, 28 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Samuel Moses Jr., 42 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Brenton White, 25 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

William Q. Pete, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation 9 Mos.

Samuel Moses, 42 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.

Allen Jimmy Willie, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 7.5 Mos.

Charles Alexie, 36 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Mos.

