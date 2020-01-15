State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 19 – January 2

Judgments
Myoung Keun Lee, 65 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Frank Teddy Nelson, 33 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Stanley L. Amarok, 32 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Theresa Ivan, 19 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 2 Yrs. Prob.
Kaylen Shanelle Jones, 20 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.
Evon Andrew Fox Jr., 53 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $250
Connie Lynn Pavilla, 48 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $500
Douglas Warren Chase, 33 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $1000, 1 Yr. Prob.
Karen Tracy Evans, 40 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $250
Aaron Mute, 43 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Ryan Scott Greydanus, 33 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $100, 1 Yr. Prob.
Moses E. Toyukak Jr., 42 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
James Tom Sugar, 49 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Phillip Herman, 60 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Albert Egoak Sr., 36 2nd Degree Harassment 90 Days
Dale I. Sallison, 22 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Lindsey Shavings, 29 4th Degree Assault 180 Days
Andrea Asicksik, 28 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos. Prob.
Clayton Kasayuli, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days
Sam D. Samuelson, 59 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Jeffrey I. Unok, 34 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $250
Zachary Max Chaliak, 21 False Info/Report 1 Yr. Prob.
Paul Charles Jr., 57 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Joel R. Andrew, 45 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Jana Ashepak, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
James Nick, 41 Resist/Interfere With Arrest $100
Marie A. Inman, 52 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
