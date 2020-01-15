State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 19 – January 2

January 15, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Myoung Keun Lee, 65 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Frank Teddy Nelson, 33 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Stanley L. Amarok, 32 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.

Theresa Ivan, 19 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 2 Yrs. Prob.

Kaylen Shanelle Jones, 20 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.

Evon Andrew Fox Jr., 53 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $250

Connie Lynn Pavilla, 48 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $500

Douglas Warren Chase, 33 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $1000, 1 Yr. Prob.

Karen Tracy Evans, 40 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $250

Aaron Mute, 43 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Ryan Scott Greydanus, 33 Attempted 5th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance $100, 1 Yr. Prob.

Moses E. Toyukak Jr., 42 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.

James Tom Sugar, 49 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Phillip Herman, 60 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Albert Egoak Sr., 36 2nd Degree Harassment 90 Days

Dale I. Sallison, 22 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Lindsey Shavings, 29 4th Degree Assault 180 Days

Andrea Asicksik, 28 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos. Prob.

Clayton Kasayuli, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days

Sam D. Samuelson, 59 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Jeffrey I. Unok, 34 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $250

Zachary Max Chaliak, 21 False Info/Report 1 Yr. Prob.

Paul Charles Jr., 57 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Joel R. Andrew, 45 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Jana Ashepak, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

James Nick, 41 Resist/Interfere With Arrest $100

Marie A. Inman, 52 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.

