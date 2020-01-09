State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 12 – 26

Judgments
Christopher Charles, 40 1st Degree Assault 2 Yrs., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Augusta Askoak, 54 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Kagan B. Peter, 21 Violate Condition of Release, 4th 60 Days, $150, Degree Assault, 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Chester Mute, 39 4th Degree Assault 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Kenneth W. Andrew, 22 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Valerie Jane Wiseman, 34 Failure to Appear 1 Yr. Prob.
Kevin Peter, 33 4th Degree Assault, 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 70 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Bradley Panruk, 24 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Aaron J. John, 36 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Harry Williams, 20 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Charles T. Alexie Sr., 36 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr.
Timothy Evon, 56 Unlawful Possession or Transportation of Game $750, 1 Yr. Prob.
Harry Stanislaus Jr., 38 3rd Degree Assault 4 Yrs. Prob.
William Mukluk, 35 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Corbin C. Lepore, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Ezekiel Howard, 30 4th Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Assault 2 Mos. 20 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
John R. Chikigak, 27 Concealment of Merchandise, Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Carl Aluskak, 38 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 1 Yr. Prob.
Luther Abraham, 22 6th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance, Alcoholic Beverages Transported by Common Carrier1 Yr. Prob.
Genevieve C. Maczynski, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Wassillie George, 21 3rd Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Charlie Chikoyak, 35 3rd Degree Assault, 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. 2 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Harry Stanislaus Jr., 38 Violated Conditions of Probation 80 Days
Travis Dostert, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days
Alexander Stevens, 28 Violated Conditions of Probation
