State of Alaska District Court in Bethel December 10 – 19

Judgments
Nick M. Andrew, 27 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Dawn Boan, 27 2nd Degree Arson
Charles Lupie, 29 Violate DV Protective Order 1 Yr. Prob.
Thomas Otto Angaiak, 33 2nd Degree Harassment, 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Wilson Chikoyak, 27 1st Degree Harassment, Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Peter G. Ulak, 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Mykell White, 20 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Bessie Alexie, 25 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 3 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Nina Lucy Hoffman, 36 Disorderly Conduct, Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.
Simeon Charlie, 46 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Joanne Lake, 28 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 3 Days
Jan Seton, 47 Driving Under the Influence, 4th $1500, Degree Assault 33 Days, 3 Yr. Prob.
Robert Larson, 48 Coercion, 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Harry Kak’gar Oscar, 40 1st and 2nd Degree Harassment 8 Mos., 30 Days
Jessica Gump, 31 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Wyatt N. Redfox, 24 5th Degree Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr., 130 Days 2 Mos., 2 Yrs. Prob.
Michael R. Hunter, 41 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
Anita Anna Berlin, 53 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
Amy Paul, 43 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 1 Yr. Prob.
David Hill, 33 Failure to Register as Sex Offender 1 Yr.
Jack Nanuk, 51 4th Degree Assault 120 Days
Bambi Akers, 40 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Lynette Deann Unok, 23 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Danielle Kasayulie, 29 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing 1 Yr. Prob.
Caroline Louise Sakar, 30 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Arnold Akers, 23 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Caroline Lucille Post, 39 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Fritz John Larson, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 1 Day
Probation violations
Deric Andrew, 35 Violated Conditions of Probation 20 Days
Augustine Pitka, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days
James Glenn Merritt, 54 Violated Conditions of Probation
