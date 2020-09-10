State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 31 – September 4

Judgments
Simeon Charlie, 47 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Admiral Mark L. Tom, 30 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
David I. Tyson, 28 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr.
Ronald D. Jennings, 23 Driving Under the Influence, 3rd Degree Assault 6 Mos., 4 Yrs. Prob.
Michael Beans, 30 2nd Degree Harassment 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Samson Mann Jr., 26 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days, 6 Mos. Prob.
Wilson Clark Chikoyak, 28 4th Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment 180 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Benjamin Samuels, 56 4th Degree Assault, 5th Degree Assault 61 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Alice Lulu Kaganak, 43 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release, Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob. $350
