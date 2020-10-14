State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 30 – September 4

Judgments

Moses Toyukak Jr., 43 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Sandra Braden, 42 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area $500, 1 Yr. Prob.

Roy Thomas Nick, 32 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Angyla Nicole Green, 25 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Yago A. Pitka Jr., 48 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Walter Polty, 30 3rd Degree Theft 1 Yr. Prob.

Gregory Jacob Evan, 40 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing 2 Yrs. Prob.

Leemon Joe, 39 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Nathaniel Kokrine, 29 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Erik P. Savage, 19 Unlawful Taking of Big Game $1000, 1 Yr. Prob.

Ruben John A. Redfox, 25 4th Degree Assault 120 Days

David A. Mack, 45 Guide – Aid in Commission of Violation $1000, 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Valka Nickolie, 53 Violated Conditions of Probation 110 Days

Ruben Redfox, 25 Violated Conditions of Probation

