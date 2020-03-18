State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 30 – September 4

Judgments
Gerald James Lake, 43 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Carlie White, 29 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Donald Dennis, 24 2nd Degree Harassment 18 Mos. Prob.
Nicholai Frank Phillips, 29 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 7 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Shantal Alirkar, 25 5th Degree Misconduct Involving A Controlled Substance 1 Yr. Prob.
Jonathan Thomas Pitka, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days
Joene Theodora Billy, 31 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days
Derek Fritz Nelson, 36 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Jonathan Alexander Evan, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Julia Ruth Kawagley, 49 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days
Albert R. Simon, 49 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob.
Stella Heleen Evon, 44 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.
Trina Dawn B. Wassilie, 26 4th Degree Assault 140 Days
Jesse C. Matthias, 32 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 18 Mos. Prob.
James Simon Nick, 41 Disorderly Conduct 5 Days
Patricia Tracy Chadwick, 36 Disordlery Conduct $150
Michele Anna M. Langlie, 39 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Salena K. Kalistook, 24 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos. Prob.
Allison B. Kinegak, 26 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.
Terence Motgin, 30 Driving Under the Influence $5000, 120 Days, 4 Yrs. Prob.
Jessie Kasayuli, 24 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Katrina Williams, 26 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.
Travis J.D. Wassillie, 21 4th Degree Assault 2 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Wassca Fly, 25 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Peter J. Oscar, 30 4th Degree Assault 6 Mos. Prob.
Ivan Daniel Jr., 33 Violate Conditions of Release, 1st Degree Harassment 63 Days
Probation violations
Ellamary Elena Guest, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days
Gene M. Ayuluk, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 20 Days
Morris Alexie Patrick, 38 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days
