State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 30 – September 4

Judgments

Gerald James Lake, 43 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Carlie White, 29 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Donald Dennis, 24 2nd Degree Harassment 18 Mos. Prob.

Nicholai Frank Phillips, 29 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 7 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Shantal Alirkar, 25 5th Degree Misconduct Involving A Controlled Substance 1 Yr. Prob.

Jonathan Thomas Pitka, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 30 Days

Joene Theodora Billy, 31 Violate Conditions of Release 15 Days

Derek Fritz Nelson, 36 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Jonathan Alexander Evan, 25 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Julia Ruth Kawagley, 49 Violate Conditions of Release 3 Days

Albert R. Simon, 49 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier 1 Yr. Prob.

Stella Heleen Evon, 44 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 1 Yr. Prob.

Trina Dawn B. Wassilie, 26 4th Degree Assault 140 Days

Jesse C. Matthias, 32 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 18 Mos. Prob.

James Simon Nick, 41 Disorderly Conduct 5 Days

Patricia Tracy Chadwick, 36 Disordlery Conduct $150

Michele Anna M. Langlie, 39 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Salena K. Kalistook, 24 Disorderly Conduct 6 Mos. Prob.

Allison B. Kinegak, 26 4th Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.

Terence Motgin, 30 Driving Under the Influence $5000, 120 Days, 4 Yrs. Prob.

Jessie Kasayuli, 24 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Katrina Williams, 26 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.

Travis J.D. Wassillie, 21 4th Degree Assault 2 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Wassca Fly, 25 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Peter J. Oscar, 30 4th Degree Assault 6 Mos. Prob.

Ivan Daniel Jr., 33 Violate Conditions of Release, 1st Degree Harassment 63 Days

Probation violations

Ellamary Elena Guest, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days

Gene M. Ayuluk, 29 Violated Conditions of Probation 20 Days

Morris Alexie Patrick, 38 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days

