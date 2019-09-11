State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 26 – September 6

Judgments
Evan Petluska, 47 Violate Conditions of Release $150
Thomas P. Kinegak, 37 Violate Conditions of Release 40 Days
Bobby Japhet, 57 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr.
Noah C. Noes, 37 4th Degree Assault 10 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Reno S. Moore, 35 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Dayle Michaels, 26 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Terry Alexie, 32 3rd Degree Assault 30 Mos.
Norman Michaels Jr., 48 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
George Otten, 27 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Walter Charles Sipary, 51 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Marvin Daniel T. Evan, 31 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
James Williams Jr., 26 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, Violate Conditions of Release1 Yr. Prob.
Travis Dostert, 25 2nd Degree Harassment, 3rd Degree Assault, 2nd Degree Burglary 20 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob., 16 Mos.
Melvin Pavilla, 41 1st Degree Criminal Trespassing, 4th Degree Assault 9 Mos., 3 Yrs. Prob.
Evan N. Savage Jr., 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Keith Andrew, 34 4th Degree Assault 30 Days
Adolph Jimmy Ayaprun, 28 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of Minor 20 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Tyrel M. Pitka, 32 Violate Conditions of Probation 20 Days
Travis Dostert, 25 Violate Conditions of Probation 60 Days
Evan Savage Jr., 41 Violate Conditions of Probation
