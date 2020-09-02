State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 19 – 27

Judgments

Norman John James, 23 4th Degree Assault 20 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Kenyon Alexie, 20 4th Degree Assault 30 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Timothy Joe, 28 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Denise Elsie C. Konig, 33 3rd Degree Theft 2 Yrs. Prob.

Trina Wassilie, 26 4th Degree Assault 100 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Kent S. Locken, 29 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier$250

Glen A. Changsak, 42 2nd Degree Harassment 30 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Jason Joseph Lupie, 42 2nd Degree Murder 50 Yrs.

Leah O’Hearn, 28 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.

Stanley Hawk, 23 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Joseph Ignatius Oney, 27 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Wassillie Frye, 34 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Frederick Evan Jr., 23 Driving Under the Influence, 1st $1500, 3 Days,

Degree Endangering the Welfare of A Minor 2 Yrs. Prob.

Basil V. Emmons, 34 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Peter Wasili, 33 3rd Degree Assault 1 Yr., 3 Yrs. Prob.

Carl Aluskak, 38 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.

