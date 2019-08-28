State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 19 – 23

Judgments
Peter Joseph Moses, 46 4th Degree Assault 210 Days
Jordan Fitka, 27 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Jeffrey Pavilla, 50 Violate DV Protective Order 20 Days
Lance Jones, 24 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, 4th Degree Assault 130 Days
Alexander Evan, 25 2nd Degree Theft, 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr., 3 Mos.
Thomas Evon, 21 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft, 4th Degree Assault 300 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Brian Hunter Sr., 36 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Dalen Lee Dorris, 32 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Leroy Joseph, 51 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days
Jens Z. Flynn, 27 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.
Melvin Lincoln, 28 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Reginald Nathan III, 33 4th Degree Assault 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Galen Alstrom, 29 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.
Matthew John Kassaiuli, 35 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree Assault, Unlawful 12 Mos., Contact per Court Ordered 60 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Derek Williams, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days
Jonathan Steven, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
