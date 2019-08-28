State of Alaska District Court in Bethel August 19 – 23

Judgments

Peter Joseph Moses, 46 4th Degree Assault 210 Days

Jordan Fitka, 27 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Jeffrey Pavilla, 50 Violate DV Protective Order 20 Days

Lance Jones, 24 2nd Degree Criminal Trespassing, 4th Degree Assault 130 Days

Alexander Evan, 25 2nd Degree Theft, 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr., 3 Mos.

Thomas Evon, 21 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons, 2nd Degree Vehicle Theft, 4th Degree Assault 300 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Brian Hunter Sr., 36 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days

Dalen Lee Dorris, 32 2nd Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Leroy Joseph, 51 Violate Conditions of Release 10 Days

Jens Z. Flynn, 27 Reckless Endangerment 2 Yrs. Prob.

Melvin Lincoln, 28 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Reginald Nathan III, 33 4th Degree Assault 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Galen Alstrom, 29 Resist/Interfere Arrest 1 Yr. Prob.

Matthew John Kassaiuli, 35 4th Degree Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree Assault, Unlawful 12 Mos., Contact per Court Ordered 60 Days, 5 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Derek Williams, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 15 Days

Jonathan Steven, 22 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

