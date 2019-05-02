State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 18 – 26

Judgments
Dale Sallison, 21 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Elden Westdahl, 21 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Norman Pete, 29 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yra. Prob.
Mildred Reuter, 55 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Jesse Beaver, 36 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 60 Days
Jason Teganlakla, 24 Selling Alcohol Without a License 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Daryl McIntyre, 31 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.
Neal Gutleben, 44 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Marlene George, 31 Violate DV Protective Order, Violate Condition of Release 20 Days, , Selling Alcohol Without License $1500, 150 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Alexander Evan, 25 Violate Condition of Release 5 Days
Jacob S. Kameroff, 59 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Bobby Fox, 56 Disorderly Conduct $150
Eugene Chadwick, 38 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Probation violations
Robert Gilbert, 37 Violated Conditions of Release 5 Days
Jesse Beaver Jr., 36 Violated Conditions of Release
Morgan Asicksik, 31 Violated Conditions of Release
