State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 18 – 26

May 1, 2019 Cop Shop 0


Judgments

Dale Sallison, 21 4th Degree Assault 180 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Elden Westdahl, 21 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.

Norman Pete, 29 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 2 Yra. Prob.

Mildred Reuter, 55 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.

Jesse Beaver, 36 Driving Under the Influence $1500, 60 Days

Jason Teganlakla, 24 Selling Alcohol Without a License 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Daryl McIntyre, 31 1st Degree Harassment 1 Yr. Prob.

Neal Gutleben, 44 4th Degree Assault 120 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Marlene George, 31 Violate DV Protective Order, Violate Condition of Release 20 Days, , Selling Alcohol Without License $1500, 150 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Alexander Evan, 25 Violate Condition of Release 5 Days

Jacob S. Kameroff, 59 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Bobby Fox, 56 Disorderly Conduct $150

Eugene Chadwick, 38 4th Degree Assault 1 Day, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Probation violations

Robert Gilbert, 37 Violated Conditions of Release 5 Days

Jesse Beaver Jr., 36 Violated Conditions of Release

Morgan Asicksik, 31 Violated Conditions of Release

