State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 13 – 19

Judgments
Theodore Pete, 44 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Leonard Patton IV, 30 4th Degree Assault, Violate 95 Days,
Condition of Release, Driving Under the Influence 2 Yrs. Prob. $3000, 20 Days
Gregory Chris Larson, 46 4th Degree Assault, 3rd Degree Escape, Driving Under the Influence 1 Yr. Prob.10 Days
Jonathan Steven, 22 3rd Degree Assault 210 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Wilson Chikoyak, 26 Disorderly Conduct 24 Hrs.
Shanice Teeluk, 20 Violate Conditions of Release 5 Days
Andrew John Liskey, 49 4th Degree Misconduct Involving Weapons 10 Days
Joseph O. Walter, 24 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Bernard Mael, 39 Unlawful Contact Per Court Order 5 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Nickanoff W. Peterson, 35 3rd Degree Assault 2 Yrs.
Paul B. John, 29 Unlawful Contact Per Court Order, 4th Degree Assault 10 Days 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Scott William George, 20 Import Alcohol – Dry Area $1500, 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
William A. Chaney, 43 Reckless Driving, Leaving Scene of Accident 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
Theodora Lake, 28 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Robert Paul Alfred, 25 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Lyle Turner, 35 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 1 Yr. Prob.
Demetri Hoover, 34 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Jonathan Pitka, 33 Violate Conditions of Release 2 Days
Probation violations
Ivan C. Rivers, 26 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days
Nickanoff W. Peterson 35 Violated Conditions of Probation
Darryl Lee Sergie, 34 Violated Conditions of Probation 10 Days
