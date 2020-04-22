State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 12 – 19

Judgments
Akluennie M. N. Shangin, 32 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Patty Jamie Paul, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Kyle Beebe, 23 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Cameron Ivon, 35 1st Degree Attempted Assault 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.
Taj Swope-Tony, 20 1st Degree Attempted Assault 10 Yrs., 10 Yrs. Prob.
Harry Oscar, 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days
Sara N. Amos, 30 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.
Nicholai Wilson Lott, 31 2nd Degree Robbery 36 Mos.
Ralph Flynn, 26 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor 5 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob.
Willie D. Wassillie, 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.
Adolph R. Henry Jr., 23 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.
James L. Williams Jr., 27 Resist/Interfere Arrest, Driving Under the Influence 30 Days, $3000, 2 Yrs. Prob.
Marissa Tomaganuk, 28 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Reno S. Moore, 36 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 25 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.
James Mesak Jr., 52 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.
Robert Larson, 48 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Christen Wasuli, 30 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.
Isaac Augline, 45 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 2 Days
Fritz Alexie, 27 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.
Probation violations
Morris Alexie Patrick, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 120 Days
William Q. Pete, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation
Christen Wasuli, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days
Robert Larson, 48 Violated Conditions of Probation 120 Days
