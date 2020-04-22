State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 12 – 19

April 22, 2020 Cop Shop 0

Judgments

Akluennie M. N. Shangin, 32 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Patty Jamie Paul, 29 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Kyle Beebe, 23 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Cameron Ivon, 35 1st Degree Attempted Assault 2 Yrs., 5 Yrs. Prob.

Taj Swope-Tony, 20 1st Degree Attempted Assault 10 Yrs., 10 Yrs. Prob.

Harry Oscar, 41 4th Degree Assault 60 Days

Sara N. Amos, 30 Disorderly Conduct 1 Yr. Prob.

Nicholai Wilson Lott, 31 2nd Degree Robbery 36 Mos.

Ralph Flynn, 26 2nd Degree Sexual Abuse of a Minor 5 Yrs., 15 Yrs. Prob.

Willie D. Wassillie, 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Adolph R. Henry Jr., 23 Send/Bring Alcohol to Dry Area $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

James L. Williams Jr., 27 Resist/Interfere Arrest, Driving Under the Influence 30 Days, $3000, 2 Yrs. Prob.

Marissa Tomaganuk, 28 4th Degree Assault 90 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Reno S. Moore, 36 Driving Under the Influence $3000, 25 Days, 2 Yrs. Prob.

James Mesak Jr., 52 Reckless Endangerment 1 Yr. Prob.

Robert Larson, 48 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Christen Wasuli, 30 4th Degree Assault 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Isaac Augline, 45 5th Degree Criminal Mischief 2 Days

Fritz Alexie, 27 4th Degree Assault 1 Yr. Prob.

Probation violations

Morris Alexie Patrick, 39 Violated Conditions of Probation 120 Days

William Q. Pete, 33 Violated Conditions of Probation

Christen Wasuli, 30 Violated Conditions of Probation 30 Days

Robert Larson, 48 Violated Conditions of Probation 120 Days

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.