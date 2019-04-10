State of Alaska District Court in Bethel April 1 – 5

Judgments

Vasily Olick, 20 4th Degree Assault 12 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Ignatius J. Murphy, 28 4th Degree Misconduct Involving $100,

Weapons, 2nd Degree Assault 3 Yrs. Prob.

James Hale, 53 4th Degree Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance 10 Days, 1 Yr. Prob.

Mary Evan-Morgan, 33 4th Degree Criminal Mischief 25 Hrs. CWS, 1 Yr. Prob.

Paul E. Chun, 62 Violate DV Protective Order 1 Yr. Prob.

Colby Feagle, 21 Importing Alcohol – Dry Area, 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release $1500, 3 Days, 1 Yr. Prob. 60 Days, 3 Yrs. Prob.

Charlie A. Atseriak, 42 Alcohol Beverages Transported by Common Carrier $1500, 1 Yr. Prob.

Bessie Cheryl Alexie, 24 4th Degree Assault 2 Yrs. Prob.

Chad Chadwick Jr., 19 4th Degree Assault, Violate Conditions of Release 51 Days,

Probation violations

Morgan Asicksik, 31 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Days

Ian Jasper, 21 Violated Conditions of Probation 6 Mos.

Clayton Edward Ticknor, 23 Violated Conditions of Probation 120 Days

