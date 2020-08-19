State forestry seeks public’s help naming new fire prevention moose

Every Alaskan has a stake in smart wildland fire prevention and management, so the Division of Forestry is holding a contest to give every Alaskan the chance to name its new “Take Time to LEARN Before You Burn” moose.

What is the “Take Time to Learn Before You Burn” program and who is the moose? They were created to help the division enhance public awareness, information and education regarding human-caused fires and the impacts of House Bill 355.

The Alaska Legislature passed HB 355 in 2018 to update the penalties for burning offenses committed on state, municipal, and privately-owned land in Alaska. The resulting wildland fire statues and regulations took effect in June 2019. DOF developed the “Take Time to LEARN Before You Burn” campaign to consolidate and target the division’s prevention programs on reducing human-caused fires by 10 percent annually.

The contest encourages Alaska residents to submit potential names for the moose featured in our “Take Time to Learn Before You Burn” logo. The division is hoping for a unique name capturing the spirit of Alaska, the moose, and the campaign.

Individuals, groups, and youth may email suggested names, along with their own names and contact information, to [email protected] before the September 1 deadline. The division will post the top five entries on its Facebook page and solicit votes from September 15 – 30. Votes can also be submitted at www.akfireinfo.com. The winner will be announced October 1, 2020.