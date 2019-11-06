by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Soup weather. I’m going to haul out the crockpot and make this wonderful soup recipe given to me by a lovely neighbor in Palm Desert. She moved to an assisted living place years ago and I lost touch with her. But Marge lives on in my memory with this recipe. You, too, will like this soup very much; it’s easy and fast and tastes wonderful, so give it a try.

SOUTHWEST CHICKEN SOUP IN CROCKPOT

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs cut into 1 inch pieces

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 inch pieces (2 cups)

1 large onion, chopped

2 cans (14 oz. each) diced tomatoes with green chilies, undrained

1 can (14 oz.) chicken broth

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

One-half teaspoon ground cumin

1 cup frozen whole kernel corn (or canned, drained)

One-half cup chopped green bell pepper

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro, if available

Mix chicken, sweet potato, onion, tomatoes, broth, oregano and cumin in a 4 quart slow cooker or crockpot. Cover and cook on low heat setting 7 to 8 hours. (Note: Try not to open the lid, because each time one opens the lid and lets out the heat, it adds about 30 minutes to the cooking time.) After 7 or 8 hours, stir in corn and bell pepper, turn heat to high and cook another 30 minutes. Check to ensure the chicken meat is no longer pink in the center and that vegetables are tender. Spoon soup into bowls and sprinkle with chopped cilantro. 6 servings. Yum-m-m! Marge rates this recipe as A++ and I agree with her grading scale.

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.