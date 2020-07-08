Southern-style potato salad

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Happy belated 4th of July. Here’s Mom’s recipe for potato salad, Southern style. She never followed recipes, so all the measurements are approximate. Adjust to suit your own needs.

Mom’s Potato Salad

8 or 9 red potatoes, peeled (about 3 pounds)

1 teaspoon salt

3/4 cups mayonnaise

8 or 10 sweet pickle chips (for garnish)

6 tablespoons juice from pickle chips

2 tablespoons mustard, yellow or Dijon

1 teaspoon sugar

1 1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

8 hard boiled egg yolks

1/4 cup finely diced onion (Vidalia if available)

2 tablespoons finely chopped parsley (optional)

Paprika

Sliced black olives (optional)

Peel potatoes; place in pot, add salt and cover with a couple of inches of water. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to medium and cook about 25 minutes or until potatoes are tender when pierced with a knife. Drain and place potatoes in a large bowl to cool. While potatoes are cooking, boil eggs, cool and peel. (If she had it, Mom always cooked 1 egg for each potato.) Remove yolks and set aside. Save cooked egg white for another use. Meanwhile whisk together mayonnaise, pickle juice, mustard, sugar, salt and pepper. Set aside. Next mash potatoes coarsely, using a big wooden spoon. Add yolks and mash together with potatoes. (Should not be totally mashed.) Add dressing, onion and parsley; toss well to coat, mixing all ingredients well. Taste and add more salt and pepper if needed. Place in large serving bowl, sprinkle lightly with paprika and top with sweet pickle chips and a few sliced black olives. May be made and refrigerated one day ahead. Delicious!

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.