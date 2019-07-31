Soots named to Dean’s List at Fort Lewis College

Maryssa Soots, of Durango, CO, was named to Fort Lewis College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2019 semester. Soots’s major is Philosophy. To be eligible for Dean’s List, a student must carry a semester GPA of 3.6 or better in no fewer than 15 credit hours of graded college level work and have completed all work for which they are registered by the end of the semester.

Fort Lewis College is the Southwest’s crossroads of education and adventure. Our blend of small classes, dynamic academic programs, and a liberal arts perspective leads to transformative learning experiences that foster entrepreneurship, leadership, creative problem solving, and life-long learning. And our unique & beautiful mountain campus, on a mesa above historic Durango, Colorado, inspires an active and friendly community with a spirit of engagement, exploration, and intellectual curiosity.



Advertisements