Smokejumpers, aircraft work to contain fires near St. Michael, Kotlik

by AK Fire Info

June 17th, 2020: Smokejumpers, aided by aircraft, are working to contain three new lightning-caused fires near St. Michael and Kotlik. These fires were located by BLM Alaska Fire Service personnel using satellite imagery and reconnaissance flights Tuesday. The weather is forecast to bring slightly cooler temperatures with precipitation and light winds, giving an advantage to firefighters on the ground.

The smokejumpers deployed on the Pastoliak Fire (#280) Tuesday night were supported by air attack aircraft guiding CL-415 water-scooper planes. The fire burned 59.3 acres about 18 miles southeast of Kotlik. Fire managers expect the fire to be 100% contained today.

Once complete, smokejumpers will move and be divided among the nearby Pastolik River Fire (#279), burning on less than one acre about 17 miles southeast of St. Michael, and the Sisters Fire (#281), burning about two acres 14 miles southeast of Kotlik. Both of these fires are expected to be contained by the end of shift today. Another detection flight will be conducted today to check for new lightning ignitions.

For more information, contact the Alaska Interagency Fire Information Office at (907)356-5511.