by Millie Bentley

Greetings. So how are you folks doing with your New Year’s Resolutions? For those of you who want to start a new lifestyle, the low carbohydrate diet popularized years ago by Dr. Robert Atkins. In keeping with this program, here is a delicious low-carb recipe which is a good example of the many good low-carb dishes that are out there today.

Slow Cooker Pork Chops

8 large pork chops, 1/2 pound each, 1/2 inch thick

1/2 inch each salt and pepper

1 medium onion, chopped

2 stalks celery, thinly sliced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 can (14 oz.) diced tomatoes

1/2 cup low-carb ketchup

2 tablespoons cider vinegar

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons Splenda

1/4 teaspoon blackstrap molasses (optional, but good)

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon beef bouillon concentrate (or cube)

Arrowroot or guar or xanthan for thickening

Rinse and dry pork and place in bottom of slow cooker. Sprinkle with salt and pepper and add onion, celery, bell pepper and tomatoes. In a bowl, mix remaining ingredients except arrowroot or thickening agent. Mix well, stirring until bouillon dissolves, and pour evenly over pork and vegetables. Cover and cook on low for about six hours.

To serve, remove pork chops to a large platter and, using a slotted spoon, remove vegetables and place in platter with pork. Thicken the juice in cooker and serve with pork chops. Yummm! Yumm!

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.