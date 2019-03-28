Slim, Stuart power Bethel to top at Traditional Games

by Tommy Wells
Raquel Slim and JoBeth Stuart teamed with Kelsie Madson this past weekend to help power Bethel to the top at the 2019 Traditional Games NYO meet in Juneau. The meet, which was held March 16-17 at Thunder Mountain High School, featured NYO athletes from more than 20 programs throughout the state.
It is the first time Juneau has hosted an NYO meet.
Bethel, which also garnered starring roles from Nicholas Twito and Austin Amos in the middle school division, rolled up 115 points in the tournament to easily edge out Anchorage for the title. Anchorage scored 99 points.
Slim and Stuart were among the most dominant athletes at the meet. The two combined for 30 points and finished in the top five in seven events.
Slim highlighted a solid showing by Bethel athletes in the high school girls’ scissors competition. She posted a mark of 25 feet, 1 ¼ inches and placed third overall. Stuart was fifth in the standings at 20-7 ½.
Slim also did well in the 1-Foot and 2-Foot high kick competitions. She claimed a bronze medal in both events. In the 1-Foot event, she notched a height of 72 inches. She hit 58 inches in the 2-foot competition.
Slim, who collected a total of six medals, narrowly missed a gold medal in the seal hop. She turned in a distance of 59-4 in the event and finished just 5 ½ inches behind Emily King of Whitehorse.
King was the top overall scorer in the tournament with 30 points.
Stuart was fifth in the seal hop standings with a mark of 40-5 ½.
Stuart and Slim did garner medals in the Alaskan High Kick. Stuart won the title in the event with a height of 66 inches. Slim was third.
Stuart took first in the One-Hand Reach event. Her mark of 57 inches in the tournament was tops among all girls in the high school classification. Madson was third at 48.
Madson picked up a gold medal in the Wrist Carry with a distance of 73-4. Slim was third at 13-1.
If Stuart, Slim and Madson were dominant in the girls’ high school division, Twito and Amos were nothing short of Supermen in the middle school boys’ classification. The two finished in the top five in eight events. Twito won the kneel jump, Dene stick pull, 1-foot and 2-foot high kicks. He was second in the Alaska high kick and seal hop, and third in the scissors broad jump and one-hand reach. He also finished fourth in the Inuit stick pull standings. Amos was first in the scissors, 1-foot high kick, and second in the Dene stick pull, Inuit stick pull. He was third in the 2-foot high kick and fourth in the seal hop.
Twito finished the meet as the highest-scoring middle school male athlete with 36 points. Amos was third overall with 26.
Carliese O’Brien and Kiley Twito turned in strong outings in the girls’ middle school division.
O’Brien took second in the kneel jump with a mark of 30 ½. She also took third in the 1-foot high kick with a kick of 70 inches.
Twito was third in the Alaska high kick standings, while Caitlyn Laraux was fifth in the Inuit stick pull.
Katlynne Lewis of Juneau, formerly of Bethel, won the womens’ overall athlete award for the ladies open division.
Photos by Tommy Bayayok
Native Youth Olympics 2019 Traditional Games Results
March 16 and 17, Thunder Mountain High School, Juneau
Final results
Scissor Broad Jump
Open division, women
1st: Patrice DeAsis, UAS, 22’ 1 ½”
2nd: Kaytlynne Lewis, UAS, 19’ 11 ¼”
3rd: Shondiin Mayo, NAU, 19’ 10”
4th: Jacklyn Weston, ANC, 19’ 8”
5th: Emma Burathi, NAU, 14’ 5 ½“
Open division, men
1st: Makiyan Ivanoff, UNK, 34’ 2 ¼”
2nd: Erick Whisenant, JNU, 31’ 0 ¾”
3rd: Elias Henry, ANC, 30’ 11 ¾”
4th: Joe Dundore, JNU, 29’ 5”
5th: Bryan Johnson, JNU, 29’ 0 ¼”
High school, girls
1st: Emily King, WTH, 25’ 1 ¼”
2nd: Kalila Arreola, JDHS, 22’ 0”
3rd: Raquel Slim, BET, 20’ 11 ½”
4th: Sara Steeves, TMHS, 20’ 11”
5th: Jobeth Stuart, BET, 20’ 7 ½”
High school, boys
1st: Matthew Quinto, TMHS, 31’ 11”
2nd: Josh Sheakley, YDHS, 29’ 5”
3rd: Leighton Bullock, YDHS, 29’ ½ “
4th: Donavan Friemering, ANC, 28’ 9 ½”
5th: Hayden Chartier, JDHS, 26’ 1 ½”
Middle school, girls
1st: Michael Bethel, MET, 25’ 2 ½”
2nd: Kate Koepke, WTH, 24’ 9 ¾”
3rd: Sophielynda Agoney, KET, 20’ 1 ½”
4th: Shaylen Montgomery, DHMS, 20’ 1 ¼”
5th: Tatum Billings, FDMS, 19’ 8”
Middle school, boys
1st: Austin Amos, BET, 23’ 4 ¼”
2nd: Nathaniel Blake, DHMS, 21’ 9”
3rd: Nicholas Twito, BET, 21’ 4”
4th: Derek Johnson, FDMS, 21’ 1 ½”
5th: Tyler Frisby, DHMS, 20’ 1 ¼”
Kneel Jump
Open/high school, women
1st: Emily King, WTH, 44 ½”
2nd: Sharlane King, UTQ, 40 ¾”
3rd: Jaclyn Weston, ANC, 32 ¼”
4th: Nicole Johnston, OME, 29 ¾”
5th: Sesylia Hazen, YAK, 29¾”
Open/high school, men
1st: Austin Sumdum, ANC, 54 ½”
2nd: Matthew Quinto, TMHS, 48 ¼”
3rd: Makiyan Ivanoff, UNK, 46”
4th: Bryan Johnson, JNU, 41 ½”
5th: Jack Diamond, HNH, 40”
Middle school, girls
1st: Kate Koepke, WTH, 37 ½”
2nd: Carliese O’Brien, BET, 30 ½”
3rd: Sophielynda Agoney, KET, 22”
4th: Luella Tumulak, ANC, 20 ½”
5th: Shaylen Montgomery, DHMS, 17 ¾”
Middle school, boys
1st: Nicholas Twito, BET, 26 ¾”
2nd: Tyler Frisby, DHMS, 19 ¼”
3rd: Austin Amos, BET, 18 ¼”
4th: Nathaniel Blake, DHMS, 17 ¾”
5th: Hunter Cameron, DHMS, 9 ¼”
One foot high kick
Open division, women
1st: Patrice DeAsis, UAS, 74”
2nd: Sharlane King, UTQ, 72”
3rd: Jacklyn Weston, ANC, 68”
4th: Kaytlynne Lewis UAS, 66”
5th: Shondin Mayo, UAS, 62”
Open division, men
1st: Makiyan Ivanoff, UNK, 104”
2nd: Elias Henry, ANC, 102”
3rd: Manuel Tumulak, ANC, 96”
4th: Erick Whisenant, JNU, 92”
5th tied: Austin Sumdum, ANC, 88”
5th tied: Christopher Sumdum, ANC, 88”
High school, girls
1st: Emily King, WTH, 87”
2nd: Sara Steeves, TMHS, 73”
3rd: Raquel Slim, BET, 72”
4th: Sarah Haube, HNH, 66”
5th: Destiny Cleveland, YDHS, 62”
High school, boys
1st: Matthew Quinto, TMHS, 100”
2nd: Josh Sheakley, YDHS, 92”
3rd: Hayden Chartien, JDHS, 88”
4th: Leighton Bullock, YDHS, 86”
5th: Donovan Friemering, ANC, 82”
Middle school, girls
1st: Kate Koepke, WTH, 80” 1 miss
2nd: Michael Bethel, MET, 80” 5 misses
3rd: Carliese O’Brien, BET, 70”
4th: tied: Natalie Travis, FDMS, 60” 0 misses
4th: tied: Leah Moss, HNH, 60” 0 misses
Middle school, boys
1st: Austin Amos, BET, 76”
2nd: Nicholas Twito, BET, 70”
3rd: Tyler Frisby, DHMS, 66”
4th: Derek Johnson, FDMS, 64”
5th: Nathaniel Blake, DHMS, 60”
Wrist carry
Open division, men
1st: Bryan Johnson JNU 536’ 8”
2nd: Joe Dundore JNU 143’ 3”
3rd: Kuduat Shorty-Henyu WTH 88’
4th: Chris Sumdum ANC 65’ 6”
5th: Elias Henry ANC 36’ 6 ½”
Open division/high school, women
1st: Kelsie Madson, BET, 73’ 4”
2nd: Kaytlynne Lewis, UAS, 34’ 3 ½”
3rd: Racquel Slim, BET, 13’ 1”
4th: Sarah Haube, HNH, 7’ 1 ½”
5th: Emily King, WTH, 4’ 6”
High school, boys
1st: Jhasen Saludo, KET, 220’ 10 ¾”
2nd: Hayden Chartier, JDHS, 197’ 6”
3rd: Erik Jim, YDHS, 71’ 6”
4th: Donovan Friemering, ANC, 57’ 1 ½”
5th: Kyle Abbott, TMHS, 48’ 5 ½”
Middle school, girls
1st: Kate Koepke, WTH, 137’ 4 ¼”
2nd: Luelle Tumulak, ANC, 56’ 3”
3rd: Milina Mazon, FDMS, 26’ 10”
4th: Leah Moss, HNH, 26’ 4 1\2”
5th: Sophielynda Agoney, KET, 2’ 3”
Middle school, boys
1st Tyler Frisby, DMHS, 62’
2nd Derek Johnson, FDMS, 4’ 5 ½”
3rd No Distance Recorded
Dene stick pull
High school, boys
1st: Donovan Friemering, ANC
2nd: Erik Jim, YDHS
3rd: Matthew Quinto, TMHS
4th: Kyle Abbott, TMHS
5th: Ezekiel Zigenfuss, TMHS
High school, girls
1st: Kaila Arreola, JDHS
2nd: Destiny Cleveland, YDHS
3rd: Angela Analoak-Bordenelli, ANC
4th: Sara Steeves, TMHS
5th: Haille Sloan, YDHS
Middle school, boys
1st: Nicholas Twito, BET
2nd: Austin Amos, BET
3rd: Johan Nichols, DHMS
4th: Hunter Cameron, DHMS
5th: Emil Young, FDMS
Middle school, girls
1st: Kate Koepke, WTH
2nd: Tatum Billings, FDMS
3rd: Maxie Lehauli, FDMS
4th: Natalie Travis, FDMS
5th: Luella Tumulak, ANC
Inuit stick pull
Open division, men
1st: Zach Lane, ANC
2nd: Joe Dundore, JNU
3rd: Myles Creed, OTZ
4th: Chris Sumdum, ANC
5th: Bryan Johnson, JNU
Open division/high school, women
1st: Nicole Johnston, OME
2nd: Angela Analoak-Bordenelli, ANC
3rd: Haille Sloan, YDHS
4th: Emile Eich, NAU
5th: Alicia Feak-Lent, MET
High school, boys
1st: Sterling Zuboff, TMHS
2nd: Nicolas Trevtel-Jacobsen, HNH
3rd: Josh Sheakley, YDHS
4th: Aston Oyloe, TMHS
5th: Matthew Quinto, TMHS
Middle school, girls
1st: Maxie Lehauli, FDMS
2nd: Kendra Willard, DHMS
3rd: Kate Koepke, WTH
4th: Kezia Venebasaga, FDMS
5th: Caitlyn Laraux, BET
Middle school, boys
1st: Derek Johnson, FDMS
2nd: Austin Amos, BET
3rd: Johan Nicols, DHMS
4th: Nicholas Twito, BET
5th: Nathaniel Blake, DHMS
Two foot high kick
Open division, women
1st: Nicole Johnston, OME, 56”
2nd: Patrice Deasis, UAS, 54”
3rd: Kaytlynne Lewis, UAS, 52”
4th: Emma Burath, NAU, 44”
5th: Shondiin Mayo, NAU, 44”
Open division, men
1st: Makiyan Ivanoff, UNK, 86”
2nd: Elias Henry, ANC, 82”
3rd: Austin Sumdum, ANC, 78”
4th: Erick Whisenant, JNU, 78” 1 miss
5th: Jack Diamond, HNH, 78” 2 misses
High school, girls
1st: Emily King, WTH 65”
2nd: Sarah Haube, HNH 60”
3rd: Raquel Slim, BET 58”
4th: Sara Steeves, TMHS 58”
5th: Kailey Cannon, YDHS 38”
High school, boys
1st: Matthew Quinto, TMHS, 76” 2 misses; 1st miss @ 76”
2nd: Leighton Bullock, YDHS, 76” 2 misses; 1st miss @ 70”
3rd: Josh Sheakley, YDHS, 74”
4th: Hayden Chartier, JDHS, 70”
5th: Donovan Friemering, ANC, 70”
Middle school, girls
1st: Kate Koepke, WTH, 62”
2nd: Luella Tumaluak, ANC, 50”
3rd: Sophilydna Agoney, KET, 40”
4th: Shaylen Montgomery, FDMS, 38”
5th: Kezia Venebasaga, FDMS, 32”
Middle school, boys
1st: Nicholas Twito, BET, 60”
2nd: Tyler Frisby, DHMS, 55”
3rd: Austin Amos, BET, 50”
4th: Derek Johnson, FDMS, 46”
5th: Nathaniel Blake, DHMS, 38”
One Hand Reach
Open division, men
1st: Manuel Tumulak, ANC, 64”
2nd: Makiyan Ivanoff, UNK, 62” 0 misses
3rd: Elias Henry, UNK, 62” 2 misses
4th: Austin Sumdum, ANC, 54” 0 misses
5th: Christopher Sumdum, ANC, 54” 2 misses
Open division, women
1st: Shondiin Mayo, NAU, 48”
2nd: Kaytlynne Lewis, UAS, 42”
3rd: No Height Recorded
High school, boys
1st: Josh Sheakley, YDHS, 54”
2nd: Matthew Quinto, TMHS, 53”
3rd: Kyle Abbott, TMHS, 49”
4th: Ezra Elisoff, TMHS, 45”
5th: Wilfred Agoney, KET, 42”
High school, girls
1st: Jobeth Stuart, BET, 57”
2nd: Emily King, WTH, 54”
3rd: Kelsie Madison, BET, 48”
Middle school, Boys
1st: Tyler Frisby, DHM,S 42”
2nd: Derek Johnson, FDMS, 36”
3rd: Nicholas Twito, BET, 34”
Middle school, girls
1st: Kate Koepke, WTH, 53”
2nd: Sophielynda Agoney, KET, 40”
3rd: Luella Tumulak, ANC, 36”
Alaskan High Kick
Open division, women
1st: Jacklyn Weston, ANC, 69”
2nd: Marjorie Tahbone, OME, 55”
3rd: Patrice DeAsis, UAS, 54”
4th: Shondiin Mayo, UAS, 52”
5th: Kaytlynne Lewis, UAS, 48”
Open division, men
1st: Mikiyan Ivanoff UNK, 83”
2nd: Manuel Tumulak, ANC, 82”
3rd: Christopher Sumdum, ANC, 72”
4th: Bryan Johnson, JNU, 70”
5th: Jack Diamond, HNH, 70”
High school, girls
1st: Jobeth Stuart, BET, 66”
2nd: Sara Steeves, TMHS, 58”
3rd: Racquel Slim, BET, 56”
4th: Sesylia Hazen, YAK, 54”
5th: Amiah Jonnson, YAK, 48”
High school, boys
1st: Matthew Quinto, TMHS, 74”
2nd: Jhasen Saludo, KET, 70” 0 misses
3rd: Kyle Abbott, TMHS, 70” 1 miss
4th: Ezra Elisoff, TMHS, 70” 3 misses
5th tied: Ashton Oyloe TMHS 66” 0 misses
5th tied: Andrew Ostmann JDHS 66” 0 misses
Middle school, girls
1st: Kate Koepke, WTH, 66”
2nd: Natalie Travis, FDMS, 48”
3rd: Kiley Twito, BET, 46”
4th: Tatum Billings, FDMS, 40” 0 misses
5th: Luella Tumulak, ANC, 40” 2 misses
Middle school, boys
1st: Nathaniel Blake, DHMS, 56”
2nd: Nicholas Twito, BET, 54” 0 misses
3rd: Tyler Frisby, DHMS, 54” 4 misses
4th: Carter Harralston, FDMS, 50” 1 miss @ 50”
5th: Derrick Johnson, FDMS, 50” 1 miss @ 46”
Seal Hop
Open division, women
1st: Kaytlynne Lewis, UAS, 70’ 8 ½”
2nd: Nicole Johnston, OME, 45’ 2 ½”
3rd: Shondiin Mayo, NAU, 38’ 2”
4th: Marjorie Tahbone, OME, 36’ 10”
5th: Emma Burath, NAU, 33’ 0 ¼”
Open division, men
1st: Kyle Worl, JNU, 132’ 8 ¾”
2nd: Vincent Tomalonis, ANC, 57’ 5 ½”
3rd: Myles Creed, OTZ, 51’ 9 ½”
4th: Kuduat Shorty-Henyu, WTH, 37’ 7”
5th: Erick Whisenant, JNU, 35’
High school, girls
1st: Emily King, WTH, 64’ 4 ½”
2nd: Racquel Slim, BET, 59’ 4”
3rd: Destiny Cleveland, YDHS, 44’ 1 ¾”
4th: Sara Steeves, TMHS, 42’ 11 ½”
5th: Jobeth Stuart, BET, 40’ 5 ½”
High school, boys
1st: Josh Sheakley, YDHS, 64’ 8 ½”
2nd: Stephan Alvarado, YDHS, 57’ 1 ½”
3rd: Erik Jim, YDHS, 47’ 7 ¼”
4th: Hayden Chartier, JDHS, 45’ 3 ½”
5th: Ezra Elisoff, TMHS, 36’ 8”
Middle school, girls
1st: Kate Koepke, WTH, 94’
2nd: Milina Mazon, FDMS, 51’ 7”
3rd: Tria Bavers, DHMS, 39’
4th: Tatum Billings, FDMS, 32’ 0 ¾”
5th: Sophie Agoney, KET, 30’ 2 ¾”
Middle school, boys
1st: Tyler Frisby, DHMS, 48’ 7 ¾”
2nd: Nicholas Twito, BET, 42’ 3”
3rd: Carter Harralston, FDMS, 40’ 3”
4th: Austin Amos, BET, 36’ 1 ½”
5th: Derek Johnson, FDMS, 28’ 5”
Overall Team – Large Team
1st: Bethel, 115 points
2nd: Anchorage, 99 points
3rd: Thunder Mountain High School, 71 points
4th: Dzantik’i Heeni Middle School, 67 points
5th Tied: Yakoosge Daakahidi High School, 60 points
5th Tied: Floyd Dryden Middle School, 60 points
Overall Team – Small Team (5 and under)
1st: Whitehorse, 82 points
2nd: UAS, 40 points
3rd: Ketchikan, 24 points
4th: Juneau-Douglas High School, 22 points
5th: Hoonah, 18 points
Overall Athlete
Open division, men
1st: Makiyan Ivanoff, UNK, 27 points
2nd: Elias Henry, ANC, 15 points
3rd: Manuel Tumulak, ANC, 12 points
4th tied: Bryan Johnson, JNU, 11 points
4th tied: Austin Sumdum, JNU, 11 points
Open division, women
1st: Kaytlynne Lewis, UAS, 23 points
2nd: Patrice DeAsis, UAS, 17 points
3rd: Nicole Johnston, OME, 16 points
4th: Shondiin Mayo, NAU, 15 points
5th: Jacklyn Weston, ANC, 13 points
High school, boys
1st: Matthew Quinto, TMHS, 32 points
2nd: Josh Sheakley, YDHS, 24 points
3rd: Donovan Friemering, ANC, 11 points
4th: Hayden Chartier, JDHS, 10 points
5th tied: Leighton Bullock, YDHS, 9 points
5th tied: Jhasen Saludo, KET, 9 points
5th tied: Kyle Abbott, TMHS, 9 points
High school, girls
1st: Emily King WHT 30 points
2nd: Racquel Slim BET 19
3rd: Sara Steeves TMHS 16
4th: Jobeth Stuart BET 11
5th: Kalila Arreola JDHS 9
Middle school, boys
1st: Nicholas Twito, BET, 36
2nd: Tyler Frisby, DHMS, 30
3rd: Austin Amos, BET, 26
4th: Derek Johnson, FDMS, 22
5th: Nathaniel Blake, DHMS, 14
Middle school, girls
1st: Kate Koepke, WTH, 47
2nd tied: Sophielynda Agoney, KET, 15
2nd tied: Luella Tumulak, ANC, 15
4th: Micheal Bethel, MET, 9
5th tied: Natalie Travis, FMDS, 8
5th tied: Maxie Lehauli, FDMS, 8
