Six sign up for October 1st City Election

The City of Bethel regular election will be held on October 1st, 2019. There are a total of 4 seats up for election. The four seats are for 2-year terms ending October 2021.

Current council members with terms expiring in 2019 are Vice Mayor Thor Williams, and council members Leif Albertson, Fritz Charles, and Mitchell Forbes.

City Council candidate’s declaration of candidacy packets were due to the City Clerk’s Office by August 5 at 4:00 p.m.

There are six candidates who signed up. They are incumbents Fritz T. Charles and R. Thor Williams, and Alyssa Gustafson-Leary, Haley Hanson, Cece Franko, and Mark Springer.