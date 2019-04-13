Search ongoing for missing Chevak woman

The community of Chevak is looking for one of their residents, 35 year old Sara Nicholas. Sara was last seen on March 18, 2019 at an appointment at the Chevak Clinic. Her whereabouts and what she was last wearing are both unknown.

Sara is 5’ 2” and weighs 140 lbs., date of birth is August 1, 1983. Her hair and eyes are brown, she has no known tattoos.

A search of known homes in Chevak has been completed with no success. In addition, searches in and around Chevak, Hooper Bay, and Scammon Bay, the neighboring villages, have not turned up any information about her location. All leads are being investigated as they are received including searches of areas reported as possible locations she could be including homes and abandoned structures.

A community search effort is being organized for the surrounding area. Leads from social media have been investigated with no success. A check with area airlines found she flew into Chevak on March 15, 2019, but has not flown out commercially.

The Alaska State Troopers have issued a missing persons bulletin on April 5th, 2019.

Anyone having contact or information regarding Sara Nicholas is asked to contact the Alaska State Troopers in Bethel at 907-543-2294 and reference incident AK19020696.