Seal Oil Maker

May 22, 2019 Village Telegraph 0

2 year old Michelle Renae Black of Napakiak works on cutting seal blubber into strips with her uluaq to be made into seal oil. Photo taken on April 30th, 2019 by her parents Michael and Catherine Black. photo by Michael & Catherine Black

