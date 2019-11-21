Scrumptious Carrot Cake

by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Twenty-eight years ago, 6/27/91, the first Kitchen Korner was published. The first recipe from Lynn (then Lupson) Green was a favorite at Glacier Bay Lodge for the two years she and her family lived there. When she gave us this recipe, Lynn lived in Bethel and worked with me at Bethel Community Services. Many things have happened since then – to all of us – what hasn’t changed is this cake recipe. It may take a little time to make, but it really is worth it!

Carrot Cake

Combine the following ingredients and mix well by hand or in an electric mixer:

3 eggs

¾ cup oil

¾ cup buttermilk

2 cups sugar

2 tsp. vanilla

Next, sift together the following ingredients and add to the liquid ingredients above;

2 cups cake flour

2 tsp. soda

2 tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. salt

When the dry ingredients are thoroughly mixed with the liquid ingredients, add:

2 cups grated carrots

½ cup crushed pineapple – well drained

1 cup chopped nuts

1 cup Rice Krispies (yes, Rice Krispies)

4 ounces or about 1 cup of shredded sweetened coconut

Blend all together. Pour into greased and floured 13 x 9 x 2 ½ inch pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 55 minutes or until done. Remove cake from the oven and make the frosting.

Buttermilk Frosting

Mix the following ingredients in a saucepan, bring to a boil and then boil for five minutes.

1 cup sugar

½ tsp. soda

½ cup buttermilk

1 cube butter, ¼ pound

1 T. corn syrup

Remove from heat and add 1 tsp. of vanilla. Pour over cake while cake is warm and frosting is warm.

Yum-m-m. This cake is best when made and allowed to “ripen” in the refrigerator up to three days before it is to be served. It can also be frozen. After serving, the cake can be stored in the refrigerator for another three days – if there’s anything left to store!

Until next time, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.