Scholarship opportunities from Bethel Community Services Foundation

Bethel Community Services Foundation (BCSF) is pleased to announce the open application period for two new scholarship opportunities available to current and incoming college students.

The deadline for both scholarships is June 1, 2019. These scholarships were created by BCSF, in collaboration with community partners, to honor the lives and legacies of two YK Delta icons who passed away in 2018.

John Active Memorial Scholarship

BCSF and KYUK have partnered to honor the life and legacy of John Active, a giant in native media and tireless advocate of Yup’ik language and culture. This $1,000 scholarship is available for one individual in 2019. Shane Iverson, general manager of KYUK, is excited to support the extension of Active’s passion for storytelling through media into the next generation.

“John understood that good stories help us learn about the past and help us determine our future. KYUK is excited for this opportunity to continue with John’s legacy.”

Requirements for John Active Memorial Scholarship

– Incoming or current student at accredited college or university in 2019

– Carry a minimum of three (3) credit hours per semester

– Have and maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher

– Submit all high school and college transcripts, if applicable

– Submit all required application materials, including personal statement

Preference given to applicants

– Pursuing a degree in journalism, indigenous language, multimedia or communications

– With ties to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region

Mary Ciuniq Pete Legacy Scholarship

This scholarship was created by BCSF in collaboration with a leadership team from KuC and Pete’s partner, Hubert Angaiak, to honor the life and legacy of Mary Ciuniq Pete, a fierce advocate for high-quality education, a healthy and thriving environment, and the safety of women and girls in Bethel and across Western Alaska. This $1,000 scholarship is available for one KuC student in 2019.

Tiffany Zulkosky, House District 38 state representative and close friend of Pete’s who benefitted from her mentorship, explained the significance of this scholarship. “Mary’s life and career paved the way for a new generation of Alaska Native women and leaders in the areas of education, policy, community advocacy and so many more. I feel honored to have shared in her life and benefited from her mentoring. This scholarship feels like one small way to keep her life and life’s work alive in our region and across the state.”

Requirements for Mary Ciuniq Pete Legacy Scholarship

– Current KuC student or a student enrolled in a course located at the Kuskokwim Campus in 2019

– Must have completed at least two (2) semesters for a minimum of six (6) credit hours of course work at the UAF-Kuskokwim Campus

– Carry a minimum of three (3) credit hours per semester

– Have and maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher

– Submit all college transcripts

– Submit all required application materials, including personal statement

Preference given to

– Alaska Native women from or residing in a rural community in Western Alaska

The John Active Memorial Scholarship and the Mary Ciuniq Pete Legacy Scholarship are currently open for applicants. Anyone interested in learning more or submitting an application can find information and an online application form for each scholarship on the BCSF website, bcsfoundation.org, under the Scholarships tab. Both scholarships have a deadline of June 1, 2019. Questions about eligibility can be directed to Lisa Whalen at [email protected] or 907-545-1855.