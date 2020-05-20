Scholarship opportunities from BCSF

by BCSF Staff

Bethel Community Services Foundation (BCSF) would like to inform incoming and returning college and university students that the application period is still open for two scholarship opportunities. The deadline for both scholarships is June 1, 2020.

John Active Memorial Scholarship

BCSF and KYUK have partnered to honor the life and legacy of John Active, a giant in native media and tireless advocate of Yup’ik language and culture. This $1,000 scholarship is available for one individual in 2020.

Requirements for John Active Memorial Scholarship

Incoming or current student at accredited college or university in 2020; Carry a minimum of three (3) credit hours per semester; Have and maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher; Submit all high school and college transcripts, if applicable; Submit all required application materials, including personal statement

Preference given to applicants

Pursuing a degree in journalism, indigenous language, multimedia or communications; With ties to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region

Mary Ciuniq Pete Legacy Scholarship

This scholarship was created by BCSF in collaboration with a leadership team from KuC and Pete’s partner, Hubert Angaiak, to honor the life and legacy of Mary Ciuniq Pete, a fierce advocate for high-quality education, a healthy and thriving environment, and the safety of women and girls in Bethel and across Western Alaska. This $1,000 scholarship is available for two KuC students in 2020.

Requirements for Mary Ciuniq Pete Legacy Scholarship

Current KuC student or a student enrolled in a course located at the Kuskokwim Campus in 2020; Must have completed at least two (2) semesters for a minimum of six (6) credit hours of course work at the UAF-Kuskokwim Campus; Carry a minimum of three (3) credit hours per semester; Have and maintain a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher; Submit all college transcripts; Submit all required application materials, including personal statement

Preference given to Alaska Native women from or residing in a rural community in Western Alaska.

The John Active Memorial Scholarship and the Mary Ciuniq Pete Legacy Scholarship are currently open for applicants. Anyone interested in learning more or submitting an application can find information and an online application form for each scholarship on the BCSF website, bcsfoundation.org, under the Scholarships tab. Both scholarships have a deadline of June 1, 2020. Questions about eligibility can be directed to Lisa Whalen at [email protected] or 907-545-1855.