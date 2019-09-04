Sayallret Spawning Red Salmon

September 4, 2019 Village Telegraph 0
Photo by Theodora Smith

Caden Smith of Quinhagak caught these red salmon – sayallret – from the Qanirtuuq River on August 24th, 2019. They are red with green heads, the color of spawning.

