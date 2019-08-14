by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Some folks have asked about salmonberry recipes and I’ve searched without success for my salmonberry pie recipe. I did, however, find the following two previously published recipes which are quite good.

Salmonberry Rhubarb Cake

1 ½ cups sugar

1 cup mayonnaise

3 eggs

2 cups flour

1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

3 cups rhubarb, chopped into ¾ inch pieces

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans

1 cup salmonberries

Heat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour a 9x13x2 inch baking dish. Mix together sugar, mayonnaise and eggs until blended; beat one minute. Stir in remaining ingredients except rhubarb, nuts and salmonberries; beat one minute. Stir in rhubarb, nuts and salmonberries. Pour into prepared pan and bake about 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into center of cake comes out clean. Serve plain or with the salmonberry rhubarb sauce below.

Salmonberry Rhubarb Sauce

2 cups diced rhubarb

1 quart (4 cups) salmonberries

1 cup sugar

1 8 oz. carton of Cool Whip (optional)

Place rhubarb, salmonberries and sugar in a good-sized saucepan. Stir well to dissolve sugar. (Taste to see if more sugar should be added; but this sauce is supposed to be somewhat tart.) Bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring almost constantly. Boil one minute or until sauce is about the consistency of applesauce. Cool and then stir in Cool Whip if desired. Serve with Salmonberry Rhubarb Cake or over vanilla ice cream. Yumm!

Both recipes were given to me by Connie Dull and she received the sauce recipe from Craig McMahon. Thanks again, Connie.

Until next week, dear Reader, vaya con Dios.