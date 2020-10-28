Salmon Raven 2020 Art Auction

by John Oscar

Cama-i – Greetings, the Kuskokwim Art Guild’s (KAG) annual steel Salmon-Raven art auction has taken on a new form this year. Over the years it was held this time of year and has been a well-attended event by Bethel’s community members at the Yupiit Piciryarait Culture Center by reservation.

Not this year, no reservations required, everyone is invited. Due to the pandemic, we are redirecting it into a virtual event. We hope by this time next year, things will be different.

This year’s event will be featured on www.32auctins.com or just type Salmon Raven 2020. At your leisure, you can link directly on your phone at any time of day rain or shine.

The auction is scheduled on December 2, 3, 4, & 5: Salmon Raven 2020. The live in-person viewing of the artwork will be at the Bethel Covenant Church Monday, November 30 and Tuesday December 1, from 4:00PM to 8:00PM each day. Safety precautions will be in place and volunteers will assist with the display onsite.

This is a good opportunity to look for a gift for a well deserving recipient, not just one, but your bid also goes directly to one of the services described below.

Since 2002, the Kuskokwim Art Guild has grown to benefit scholarships for adults and youth, summer art camps, the Best in the West business startups, Bethel Bowls for the homeless, individual artist start-ups, the KAG Artist Gift Shop, and the promotion of local and regional artists.

The Kuskokwim Art Guild comprises a diverse membership of local volunteerism and artistry. Our mission is to help stimulate, nurture, and promote creative expression; to network with artists; to expand education in the arts and offer direct opportunities to local and regional recipients.

The art guild has partnered with the community leadership and nonprofits to promote its mission with a committed professional group of artists leading the board, an active membership, and many generous supporters from our neighbors just like you.

As President of the art guild, I wish to thank Reyne Athanas, V.P, our very own Inductee to the Alaska Woman’s Hall of Fame , the Award given to her online on October 20, 2020. Quyana to all the artists who have contributed making this possible. Also, I wish to thank the other board members Anne Kosacheff, Moses Tulim, Chris Nevak, Margaret Hanna, and our volunteers Beverly Chmielarczyk and Julie McWilliams for helping out this year. We also thank the Bethel Covenant Church for the live viewing of the artwork.

Once again for many years, our Superman Shorty Salzbrun, our BFF (Best Friends Forever) has donated massive tons of steel. Join us and become a part of our family like Shorty “forged-in-steel.” Be safe and wear that mask. Quyana Cakneq – Thank You Very Much!

John Oscar is the President of the Kuskokwim Art Guild.