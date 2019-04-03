by Millie Bentley

Greetings. Do you have any frozen salmon still in your freezer? Or what about that can sitting on the shelf? Until we can get that first fish from the river this summer, hopefully, to the frying pan, you might want to try this dandy little dish.

Salmon Casserole

1 pound cooked salmon, no skins or bones

4 cups cooked egg noodles

¾ cup sliced sautéed mushrooms or a 5-oz. can, drained

1 small jar of diced red pimientos

1 ½ cups sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

1 ½ cups small curd cottage cheese

2 cloves garlic, minced

¼ cup finely diced onion

1 tablespoon Worcestershire Sauce

½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups grated cheddar cheese

½ cup fine dry bread crumbs (Panko, the Japanese bread crumbs works well)

3 tablespoons melted butter

Butter a 2-quart baking dish and set aside. Combine noodles, salmon, mushrooms and pimientos in a large bowl. In another bowl, combine sour cream, cottage cheese, mayonnaise, garlic, onion, Worcestershire and salt; mix very well. Add to bowl with salmon mixture along with the grated cheese. Stir, turning to mix everything loosely. Transfer to the greased baking pan. Stir melted butter into the bread crumbs and sprinkle over top of casserole. Bake in a 350˚F degree oven for 35 minutes or until it bubbles a bit. Serves four to six people depending upon how hungry they are.

Until next week, Dear reader, vaya con Dios.