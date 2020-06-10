Round 3 of Funding Open for YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund

by BCSF Staff

Round Three funds are available for YK Delta nonprofits, tribes and community service partners from BCSF’s YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund. BCSF will grant up to seven awards of $2,000 each. The deadline is Friday, June 12 at 5 pm. The brief application can be found at: http://www.bcsfoundation.org/yk-delta-covid-19-response-fund-application or by visiting bcsfoundation.org & clicking the Grant Application tab. A downloadable, emailed or faxed version of the application is available upon request.

These funds are intended to offer emergency financial assistance to groups on the front lines assisting individuals in our region for the following purpose areas:

•Homelessness & homeless prevention efforts (protecting against imminent eviction or utilities shut-offs)

•Food insecurity

•The dissemination of critical and timely news and information regarding health and safety concerns during this pandemic

•Other areas of immediate need resulting from COVID-19 as identified by responding groups

This round of funding was made possible by Rasmuson Foundation through the Alaska Community Foundation, Wells Fargo, Bethel Community Services Foundation, and multiple individual donors.

Applicants can apply for and receive funds in more than one round.

History

The first eight grantees from Round One are: Emmonak Women’s Shelter, Tundra Women’s Coalition, KYUK, Chuloonawick Native Village, Native Village of Mekoryuk, Native Village of Nunapitchuk, Native Village of Nightmute, and Bethel Evangelical Covenant Church (for Winter House shelter).

The second round of ten grantees were: Orutsararmiut Native Council Fisheries, Emmonak Women’s Shelter, Bethel Winter House, KYUK, Native Village of Chuathbaluk, Tuntutuliak Traditional Council, Village of Aniak, Native Village of Nunapitchuk, Crooked Creek Traditional Council and Platinum Traditional Village Council.

We wish to again thank Calista Corporation, the State Supervisors Union, the Richard L and Diane M Block Foundation, Donlin Gold, BCSF and many individual donors who made past rounds of funding possible.

Donations to the YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund are accepted online at bcsfoundation.org, over the phone at 907-543-1812, or by mail at PO Box 2189, Bethel, AK 99559. For questions, call or email Michelle DeWitt at 907-543-1812 or [email protected] or Lisa Whalen at 907-545-1855 or [email protected]