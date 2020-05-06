Round 2 of Funding Open: YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund

by BCSF Staff

Round Two funds are available for YK Delta nonprofits, tribes and community service partners from Bethel Community Service Foundation’s YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund. BCSF will grant up to ten awards of $2,000 each. The deadline is Friday, May 1 at 5 pm.

The brief application can be found at: http://www.bcsfoundation.org/yk-delta-covid-19-response-fund-application or by visiting bcsfoundation.org & clicking the Grant Application tab. A downloadable, emailed or faxed version of the application is available upon request.

These funds are intended to offer emergency financial assistance to groups on the front lines assisting individuals in our region for the following purpose areas:

•Homelessness & homeless prevention efforts (protecting against imminent eviction or utilities shut-offs)

•Food insecurity

•The dissemination of critical and timely news and information regarding health and safety concerns during this pandemic

•Other areas of immediate need resulting from COVID-19 as identified by responding groups

This round of funding was made possible by the Richard L and Diane M Block Foundation, the State Supervisors Union, Donlin Gold, Bethel Community Services Foundation, and multiple individual donors.

BCSF expects to announce at least one more round of funding as a result of continued gifts from individual donors and philanthropic and corporate partner pledges. Applicants can apply for and receive funds in more than one round.

The first eight grantees from Round One are: Emmonak Women’s Shelter, Tundra Women’s Coalition, KYUK, Chuloonawick Native Village, Native Village of Mekoryuk, Native Village of Nunapitchuk, Native Village of Nightmute, and Bethel Evangelical Covenant Church (for Winter House shelter).

We wish to again thank Calista Corporation, BCSF and individuals whose gifts made the first round of grantmaking possible.

Donations to the YK Delta COVID-19 Response Fund are accepted online at bcsfoundation.org, over the phone at 907-543-1812, or by mail at PO Box 2189, Bethel, AK 99559. For questions, call or email Michelle DeWitt at 907-543-1812 or [email protected] or Lisa Whalen at 907-545-1855 or [email protected].