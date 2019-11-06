Representative Josh Revak Statement on Confirmation to Fill Senate District M Vacancy

I am deeply humbled by this opportunity to continue serving my neighbors in District M and the State of Alaska in the State Senate. I want to thank the Governor for nominating me. I appreciate the time my new Senate colleagues took in considering my confirmation and I look forward to working with them. I remain grateful to my colleagues in the House whom I had the opportunity to work alongside over the past year. I look forward to continuing to work with them from my new role as we seek solutions to the challenges facing our state.

Representative Josh Revak,Alaska State Legislature

Congressman Don Young’s Statement Following Vote to Continue One-Sided Partisan Impeachment Proceedings

Today (Oct. 31st, 2019), Congressman Don Young (R-AK) issued the below statement following the House vote on the impeachment inquiry:

This is a sad day for this great institution. Today’s vote to formally pursue an impeachment inquiry is just the latest political stunt by House Democrats. This is not a question of whether there are sufficient grounds for impeachment, it is simply a sham vote to allow House Democrats to continue to trample on the longstanding impeachment process in the House. Everyone in this country deserves due process, but this vote is unfair and a total charade.

Our Founders included an impeachment mechanism in our Constitution for a reason, and very frankly, House Democrats are trampling not only on their constitutional duties, but on the longstanding precedent in the House. Until the House approves a formal resolution authorizing an impeachment inquiry, the Democrats’ illegitimate effort will continue.

In 1998, when the House was pursuing impeachment against President Clinton, we made it a point to ensure that the process went through proper channels, specifically the House Judiciary Committee. Democrats may not have agreed that President Clinton should have been impeached, but what matters is that they were included in the process. The process was held out in the open, it was fair, and the public could see it. Twenty-one years later, House Democrats have chosen to pursue impeachment against President Trump, but this time through a totally one-sided process with total disregard for precedent.

I continue to believe that Democrats are pursuing impeachment only out of their hatred for President Trump, and not out of concern for our country. If Democrats insist on continuing this pursuit, it must be brought out into the open, give Republicans equal access and input, and provide the due process that President Trump is entitled to under the Constitution.

Congressman Don Young, Washington, D.C.