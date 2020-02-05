Remains recovered near Bethel

Alaska State Troopers (AST) in Bethel received a report of an overdue traveler on 1/17/2020 at about 0102 hours. It was reported that Elizanna Anvil and a travel partner, left Nunapitchuk traveling to Bethel on a snowmachine on 1/16/2020 at about 1600 hours. At about 0000 hours, Anvil’s travel partner arrived back at Nunapitchuk, on foot, alone. AST contacted village and tribal police in Nunapitchuk and Kasigluk and requested a hasty search of their villages. AST also contacted Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) and requested searchers check the tundra trail between Bethel and Nunapitchuk.

On 1/17/2020 at about 1115 hours, BSAR notified AST that searchers located Elizanna Anvil, age 22 of Nunapitchuk, deceased about two miles off the main tundra trail and about four miles from where the snowmachine was located on its side. The scene appeared consistent with her walking alone for several miles until she fell victim to exposure. AST responded to the scene and retrieved Anvil’s body and arranged for transportation to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage. Next of kin have been notified. Condolences to the family.

